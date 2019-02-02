Putin says Russia suspends INF Treaty

According to the Kremlin, Putin had said that if the US decided to suspend the nuclear deal, Russia would retaliate.

Putin added that Washington has already violated the INF agreement.

Commenting further on the issue, Putin told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Moscow was still open to negotiations and proposals regarding the INF treaty remained on the table; however, he instructed the ministers not to initiate talks regarding the matter.

This follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement, made earlier in the day, that the United States would suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty on Saturday and would initiate a six-month withdrawal process.

The United States has repeatedly claimed that Russia's 9M729 missile violates the INF treaty. Moscow, in turn, has denied the allegations citing lack of proof.

MNA/SPUTNIK