“Iran welcomes #INSTEX — a long overdue 1st step — in E3 implementation of May 2018 commitments to save JCPOA by ensuring dividends for Iranians after US’ illegal reimposition of sanctions,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

His remark came after France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday issued a joint statement on the creation of INSTEX (Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges), a Special Purpose Vehicle aimed at facilitating legitimate trade between European economic operators and Iran.

Zarif went on to stress that Iran remains “ready for constructive engagement with Europe on equal footing & with mutual respect.”

