Envoy predicts positive future for Iran’s economic transactions

Hamid Baeidinejad made the remark on Friday in a seminar marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He assessed Iran’s future prospects as positive, adding “what is not yet realized is that foreign countries like the United States must accept that a revolution has occurred in Iran and that they must accept the will of the people.”

He went on to add, “the US has never been able to accept this fact, and so it has begun to impose restrictions and sanctions to force us to change our path. But when people are resolved to gain independence, no foreign country can change their will.”

The Iranian ambassador described the country as having significant economic opportunities, which allows it to be resistant against sanctions, adding "as you know, we are cooperating with Europe, and these days, there are talks to open a (financial) channel for trade with Europe.”

He further maintained that the country’s future looks promising, given the keen interest shown by Russia, China, India and many other countries for having legitimate economic ties with Iran.

MNA/IRN83192299