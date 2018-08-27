‘Fermysk’ grabs 2 awards at US festivals

Produced by Maj-Sam Productions in Los Angeles, ‘Fermysk’ recounts the story of a young pregnant Kurdish girl survived an ISIL attack. She comes out of Kurdistan with a group of refugees without any identification for a reason. Two American volunteers help her, Tina and Victor. Victor was a war veteran and in order to cover his conscience do this for humans who affected by war. Suddenly something strange happens and they understand why she hides her identification.

Last year, Maryam Pirband received Best Female Director Award at Action On Film Festival for her short movie ‘Silence’ which narrates the story of one day of a deaf woman (mother) who has a hard job; she washes the outside of high buildings on rope. During an ordinary day, passing from each floor to another, she observes some stories and suddenly in front of a floor she saves another woman’s life while she is still on the rope.Nazo Bravo, Mariam Sheikhmamondi, Leila Mirfakhraei and Ramin Madani star in ‘Fermysk’.

Pirband has also directed a number of other movies including The Belief, A Tiny Mistake, Hanaii and Ba Man Beraghs.

