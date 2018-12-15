  1. Culture
‘Fermysk’ wins 2 awards in Indonesia  

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Fermysk’ directed by Maryam Pirband has won awards at two international film festivals in Indonesia.

Produced by Maj-Sam Productions in Los Angeles, ‘Fermysk’ recounts the story of a young pregnant Kurdish girl who survived an ISIL attack. She comes out of Kurdistan with a group of refugees without any identification for a reason that is later uncovered during a strange occurrence.

The film has won best short film award in the international competition section of Borobudur Film Festival, and another award at Bali International Film Festival, both of which held in Indonesia.

‘Fermysk’ had previously won two more international awards at Hollywood Dreamz International Film Festival and MEGAFest Action on Film.

