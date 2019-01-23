Iran holds 2nd largest hydroelectricity power plant in ME

Equipped with 12,000-megewatt hydroelectricity power plant, Iran is ranked 19th and 6th in the world and Asia respectively.

In this regard, Iran is ranked second in the Middle East region in terms of owning giant hydroelectricity power plant.

The report put the energy production capacity of hydroelectricity power plants in the world at about four million megawatts/hour, the volume of which has prevented emission of four billion tons of greenhouse gases across the globe.

Presently, 26.5 percent of world’s total energy is generated by renewable energies, 16.4 percent of which is related to hydroelectricity power plants.

In addition, of total 26.5 percent, 5.6, 2.2, 1.9 and 0.4 percent of which is related to the wind, biomass, solar and renewable power plants respectively.

Presently, People’s Republic of China accounted for maximum capacity of hydroelectricity power plants in the world, IHA ended.

