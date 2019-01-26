EU’s series of allegations against Iran aimed at deserting JCPOA

A member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, told Mehr News correspondent on Saturday that the European countries’ accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its intelligence apparatus are an excuse to cover up their violation of their JCPOA-related commitments.

The MP said the EU will not live up to its promise on setting up the dollar-independent trade mechanism for Iran by January, adding “Europeans will not dare to take decisions against the US, and have started a series of accusations against the Islamic Republic in order to justify themselves before the public opinion.”

