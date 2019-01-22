  1. Politics
Talks with EU most likely to get nowhere: MP

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A member of Parliament's National Security Committee said Tue. that Iran’s talks with the European Union for setting up the payment mechanism will most likely yield no result, saying the country needs to boost ties with neighbors in the meantime.

Discussing the delay in the launch of an alternative payment system by EU to bypass the US sanctions, Mohammad Javad Jamali, a member of Parliament's National Security Committee, told Mehr News correspondent on Tuesday that “as well as negotiating with Europe, which is unlikely to yield any result for us, we need to strengthen our economic relations with neighboring countries.”

“Despite the controversy between the US and Europe on some issues, we should not assume that Europe is on our side, because the US has a huge influence on EU’s political and economic spheres,” he added.

He noted that Europeans had repeatedly said they do not want to preserve the nuclear deal for economic reasons, but merely for security issues, adding "our point is that if you are supposed to become more secure with the JCPOA in place, then you need to pay the price for it.”

“Since the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Europeans have not taken any practical measure, only issuing statements and announcing their positions. At the moment, they are just killing time and wish to keep us on hold,” he added.

