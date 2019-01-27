Iran, Australia ink coop. agreement in investment field

In this ceremony, Australian Ambassador to Tehran Ian Biggs pointed to the outstanding industrial status of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “Iran enjoys high capabilities and potentials for activity of Australian companies in industrial areas.”

In a trip to Bandar Abbas, “I witnessed giant industrial activities and for this purpose, Australian companies were encouraged to make huge investment in Iran industrial field as joint venture (JV).”

Turning to this point that agreement letters inked between Iran and Australia have been backed by the Australian Trade Center wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) can play a leading and important role in the development of industrial cooperation between the two countries.”

For his part, Mohammad Nouri Amiri Deputy Head of IDRO for Planning and Development Affairs congratulated the National Day of Australia and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, we hope that industrial cooperation between Iran and Australia will develop considerably.”

As the largest industrial organization in the country, IDRO is ready to develop and boost its industrial cooperation with Australia, he maintained.

The two countries of Iran and Australia enjoy high capacities to boost cooperation in industrial field particularly, he said, adding, “in this regard, IDRO is ready to play as a linking bridge for expansion of industrial and economic cooperation between Iranian and Australian firms.”

