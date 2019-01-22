  1. Culture
‘Son of the Sun’ to go on stage for 2nd time in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Ecuadorian pan flutist Juan Leonardo Santillán Rojas, known as Leo Rojas, is to travel to Iran to have his second concert titled 'Son of the Sun', named after one of Rojas' hit songs, on March 7-8.

Accompanied by his band and German tenor Silvio d'Anza as special guest, he hel two performances at the Convention Hall of Milad Tower in Tehran on April last on Feb. 26-27.

The concerts are organized by the Tehran-based Rangin Kaman Honar Javan Institute of Culture and Arts,

Rojas, 34, is best known for winning the fifth season of the television show Das Supertalent, the German version of Britain's Got Talent. Rojas came from his home country to Spain in 2000 while his family remained in Ecuador. From there, he went to Germany. Living in Berlin with his Polish wife, he often made money as a street performer until a passer-by informed him about the casting show, Allmusic.com wrote. 

He usually introduces and performs his works in Native Americans' style.

