Iran to host Japanese New Age composer ‘Kitaro’ for 2nd time

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Celebrated Japanese New Age composer and recording artist, Kitaro, is scheduled to perform a number of concerts in Tehran and other Iranian cities sometime in May, 2018.

Kitaro, 64, whose given name is Masanori Takahashi, has been invited to perform on the Iranian stage for the second time, following his highly successful and warmly-received concerts back in 2014 in Tehran.

According to the concert’s organizer, Ali Cheraghali, all required permits for Kitaro’s concerts in Tehran have been issued and the tickets will be soon up for sale.

“After the previous performance in Tehran, we received a lot of requests from many other cities for a Kitaro concert in their hometowns as well, therefore this time around, the Japanese composer will also perform in several other provinces besides Tehran,” Cheraghali explained.

Kitaro has 17 Gammy nominations to this date, winning just once in the best New Age album category, for 2001’s 'Thinking of You'.

He also has a Golden Globe win for best original score for his 1993 soundtrack for Oliver Stone’s 'Heaven & Earth'.

