‘A Review of 40 Years of Iranian Cinema’ kicks off in Barcelona

The cultural attaché at the Iranian embassy in Spain in cooperation with Farabi Cinema Foundation has organized a program entitled ‘A Review of 40 Years of Iranian Cinema’ in the city of Barcelona to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The program includes the screening of seven prominent Iranian films, the first of which was ‘Close-up’ by late Abbas Kiarostami, which was screened in Barcelona on January 12.

‘Travelers’ (1992) by Bahram Beyzai was screened on January 19.

Movie lovers interested in the Iranian cinema are welcome to watch ‘The Blue-Veiled’ (1995) directed by Rakhshan Banietemad on January 26.

The program will continue to screen four other movies every Saturday at 20 PM at Girona movie theater in Barcelona. The movies include ‘Leila’ (1999) by Dariush Mehrjui, ‘The Glass Agency’ (1998) by Ebrahim Hatamikia, ‘I'm Taraneh, 15’ (2006) by Sarul Sadr Ameli, and ‘So Close, So Far’ (2005) by Reza Mirkarimi.

The program will wrap up on March 23.

MS/4520287