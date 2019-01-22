  1. Culture
‘A Review of 40 Years of Iranian Cinema’ kicks off in Barcelona

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A collection of seven prominent Iranian films are currently being screened in Barcelona to introduce the Spanish audience with summary of the past 40 years of the Iranian cinema.

The cultural attaché at the Iranian embassy in Spain in cooperation with Farabi Cinema Foundation has organized a program entitled ‘A Review of 40 Years of Iranian Cinema’ in the city of Barcelona to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The program includes the screening of seven prominent Iranian films, the first of which was ‘Close-up’ by late Abbas Kiarostami, which was screened in Barcelona on January 12.

‘Travelers’ (1992) by Bahram Beyzai was screened on January 19.

Movie lovers interested in the Iranian cinema are welcome to watch ‘The Blue-Veiled’ (1995) directed by Rakhshan Banietemad on January 26.

The program will continue to screen four other movies every Saturday at 20 PM at Girona movie theater in Barcelona. The movies include ‘Leila’ (1999) by Dariush Mehrjui, ‘The Glass Agency’ (1998) by Ebrahim Hatamikia, ‘I'm Taraneh, 15’ (2006) by Sarul Sadr Ameli, and ‘So Close, So Far’ (2005) by Reza Mirkarimi.

The program will wrap up on March 23.

