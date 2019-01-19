  1. Politics
19 January 2019 - 09:12

Iran-Slovenia trade value hits 23% growth: envoy

Iran-Slovenia trade value hits 23% growth: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Ljubljana, Kazemi Shafei, said Fri. that the value of trade transactions between Iran and Slovenia had a 23% increase in the 9-month period of last year.

He made the remark in a meeting with Slovenian Deputy Foreign Minister Dobran Božič on Friday.

Supporting past cooperation is a good basis for developing relations in the future, the Iranian ambassador said, thanking the Slovenian government for its wise and reasonable position toward the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), particularly in the wake of US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

Shafei also discussed Iran’s responsible and constructive conduct toward international commitments, and criticized the irresponsible, unconventional, and unlawful conduct of the United States.

He then voiced satisfaction with the increase in the value of trade transactions between the two countries, citing the latest figures that indicated a 23% growth in the 9-month period of last year.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness and efforts to hold the first joint economic commission meeting between the two countries in the near future.

MS/IRN83175537

News Code 141656

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News