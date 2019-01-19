Iran-Slovenia trade value hits 23% growth: envoy

He made the remark in a meeting with Slovenian Deputy Foreign Minister Dobran Božič on Friday.

Supporting past cooperation is a good basis for developing relations in the future, the Iranian ambassador said, thanking the Slovenian government for its wise and reasonable position toward the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), particularly in the wake of US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.

Shafei also discussed Iran’s responsible and constructive conduct toward international commitments, and criticized the irresponsible, unconventional, and unlawful conduct of the United States.

He then voiced satisfaction with the increase in the value of trade transactions between the two countries, citing the latest figures that indicated a 23% growth in the 9-month period of last year.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness and efforts to hold the first joint economic commission meeting between the two countries in the near future.

