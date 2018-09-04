Slovenian pres. keen on developing ties with Iran

Kazem Shafei, Iranian new Ambassador to Ljubljana, submitted his letter of credentials to Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

The Iranian ambassador handed his letter of credentials to the Slovenian president in a meeting on Monday evening.

During the meeting, Borut Pahor referred to the trajectory of developments in Iran-Slovenia relations and described the current level of ties as perfect and exemplary.

Pahor then reiterated his country’s support for the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action AKA the Iran nuclear deal which was signed by Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015). He then voiced hope to see the Vienna accord continue as it is a guarantee for security and peace.

The Slovenian president then vowed his country’s resolute determination to keep in place the good ties with Iran.

Iranian new ambassador to Slovenia has replaced Morteza Darzi Ramandi in the Iranian mission in Ljubljana.

Kazem Shafei previously served as the head of the border department at legal and international office of Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

