Trump to be re-elected; Zionists 'not Russians' are enemy: Steele

Steele ran briefly for President of the United States in 2012, accepted as one of three candidates for the Reform Party. In 2017 he formed an alliance with Dr. Cynthia McKinney to demand election reform in the USA(3). Most recently he was recommended as a candidate for Secretary of Defense to replace James Mattis(4).

Today he answers more questions:

Should we presume the alleged Russian collusion case as a mere political plot to destroy Trump or is Russian interference in the 2016 US election as a fact?

The Russia collusion case was invented by the Democrats who not only faked the theft of material from their computers by Russia (it was actually taken by Seth Ritch to be given to WikiLeaks) but also paid to have a fake dossier created by Christopher Steele (not my relative – he is British and worked for MI-6, I am American and worked for the CIA). Dishonest officials in the FBI and Department of Justice, led by President Barack Obama personally, did everything they could to fabricate evidence of Russian collusion. My previously published accounts discrediting these false stories are definitive (5).

While both political parties manipulated some election machines, it was Hillary Clinton, in stealing thirteen primary elections from Bernie Sanders, who did the vast bulk of the election interference, along with Zionists at every level. By revealing her ability to steal elections within thirteen states, honest officials were able to step in and prevent her from doing the same in the general election (6).

Nothing Trump or Trump’s children or Mike Flynn did in talking to the Russians was in any way collusion or election fraud. Some of it was stupid, and lying about it later made it worse, but this entire matter is, as our President has stated, a contrived “witch hunt.”

I contribute blogs to the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and have regular email contact with the Director General of RIAC, Andrey Kortunov. I have no doubt that if I run for President in the future, some moron in the FBI is going to start an investigation into whether Andrey is controlling me and I am in collusion with Russia because of our emails(7).

Robert Mueller is a Republican, so his apparent defiance against Trump might show that the disaster is even beyond the imagination. What's your opinion on this matter?

Robert Mueller is a Deep State apparatchik whose highest loyalty is to Dick Cheney, the de facto US president today, using the Continuity of Government (COG) program to manage the Shadow Government. Robert Mueller in my opinion should be investigated for treason because as Director of the FBI his primary duty was to cover up the fact that 9/11 was planned and executed by the Zionists with the active complicity of the Governors of New York and New Jersey, the leaders of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the Mayors of New York City including Rudy Guliani after the fact(8). Dick Cheney was the ultimate enabler and cover-upper of this crime against humanity that is a Zionist follow-on to the USS Liberty attack done in collusion with Democratic President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who assumed the presidency after leading a cabal that assassinated John F. Kennedy.

Today Mueller is spending tens of millions of dollars to subvert the presidency of Donald Trump while all the major internal threats – Zionists, Wall Street, the military-industrial complex, the pharmaceutical complex – are allowed to commit treason on a daily basis with impunity(9).

Mueller has one chance to save himself: to focus, instead of on Russia, on Zionist and Saudi financial donations and other forms of interference in the US election and US policy generally(10).

In regard to some leaked information to the media, could Russia be guilty of something more than political interference to change the result of the election? Could it be a sign of a deep security infiltration perhaps including Donald Trump being a recruited agent of the Russians?

I answer the collusion allegation above. The election was won legitimately, despite three million illegal aliens voting for Hillary Clinton, because the US Electoral College was designed to protect the votes of all fifty states and not allow California and New York – both alarmingly populated by high numbers of criminals, pedophiles, and traitors – to dominate the outcome of any national election. While Donald Trump was not expecting to win and did not actually want to win – his wife was in tears when he won – this was an outcome that even the most desperate combination of money and lawyers after the fact could not overcome. God gave us Donald Trump as President, may God have mercy on the souls of all of the criminals, pedophiles, and traitors that oppose him today(11). Now you do also raise a more serious issue and I believe the answer is no. I believe Trump has accepted massive loans from what we call the Red Mafiya(12). – including massive cash loans undeclared to the authorities – but I do not believe he is a controlled asset of my old friends from the KGB, today the FSB(13). There have been articles about how President Putin might have a “hold” on Trump because Trump was secretly negotiating for a Moscow Trump Tower while also campaigning for President(14). This is nonsense. Trump had no intention and expectation of winning, he was certain the election was “rigged” to assure Hillary Clinton of the election. Trump was simply doing business in Russia – big business routinely requiring the personal approval of President Putin (it is also customary, in the US as well as world-wide, to offer penthouses or portions of a new building to key approval or financing personalities).

If we are to accept the assumption that Russia infiltrated the US governance electronic communications and computing networks, what do you think of the origins of this interference?

I was the first person to sound the alarm officially in 1994 about the vulnerability of all electronic systems(15). My warning was ignored and the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Zionists were allowed to continue their free access into all US communications and computing systems. The electronic voting machines were designed by Diebold to be used to steal elections with what is called fractional voting – the winner can be designated before the first vote is cast(16). I have no doubt that there are elements of the Russian government doing very stupid things across social media, if I were President Vladimir Putin I would have those idiots publicly revealed and then shot to death – they are an embarrassment to an otherwise great President and great Russian Federation. There is absolutely no comparison between the childish mis-steps of Russian provocateurs, and the Zionist control of #GoogleGestapo – Amazon, Facebook, Google, MeetUp, Twitter, and YouTube – all of which sought to elevate Hillary Clinton while manipulating searches, polls, and likes against Donald Trump(17). There is also no comparison between the negligible influence of Russia on our Executive, Congress, and Courts, in comparison to the Zionist’s ownership – as a political and economic slave – of virtually everyone that matters across the US economy, US government, and US society including Hollywood celebrities.

Some experts believe that the relations of Trump's family members, especially Jared Kushner, with a big multinational Mafia is the origin of such a vast infiltration into different layers of the US political system and information structure.

There is some merit to this concern. I believe that Eric and Donald Trump Junior have been unwise in many of their contacts, but have not been traitors. I believe that Jared Kushner is a traitor who is more loyal to the Zionist agenda than to the President or the President’s daughter. I believe that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, both known Mossad officers, profiled Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton and then ran Zionist men – Chabad supremacists – in front of them until one clicked for each as a husband, “capturing” the woman for the Zionists. I am told – but have no direct knowledge – that Kushner has also been homosexually compromised by a Zionist sugar-daddy, much as George W. Bush was. The President has a blind spot when it comes to “daddy’s girl.” Were he properly advised, neither Jared Kushner nor Ivanka Trump would be working in the White House. At a minimum the President should order a deep counterintelligence probe using available data from NSA, to examine every email and every call Jared Kushner has made from a year before he met Ivanka to date. I believe such a probe would prove that he is compromised beyond possibility of redemption and should be removed from the US Government’s employment rolls immediately(18).

A look into the US policies since 2016 shows how its position as a superpower has been undermined while at the same time, Russia has been strengthening its international position. What's your opinion on this matter?

I agree that the US is acting less like a superpower in the former sense of the word, but this is a good thing. For over a century the USA has been acting as an enforcer for the Deep State and its banks, carrying out elective wars, predatory capitalism, and virtual colonialism. President Trump is on the right track but surrounded by Deep State apparatchiks such as John Bolton and the Acting Secretary of Defense who has no political or military experience, and Mike Pompeo, a laughingstock as Secretary of State. It is the US, not China or Russia, that has 1,000 military bases all over the world that are used as lily pads for supporting dictators, doing rendition and torture or assassination by drone, and smuggling drugs, guns, gold, cash, and small children(19). As my own Grand Strategy makes clear, we must close all US bases overseas and bring our military home(20). Let me also make it clear that I believe President Trump’s skepticism about both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations (UN) is completely on target – I advocate leaving NATO and expelling the UN from New York.

Less than one year, some western media revealed that some people in Kushner's inner circle (such as Senator Tom Cotton) had relations with Mossad and spied on the US senate intelligence committee. At the same time, some other media talked about the Russia's infiltration into Mossad and even their infiltration into Israel and the US security intelligence structures. Do you think that there is any relations with the Russia collusion case and other infiltration claims?

Every Member of Congress, with the possible exception of Senator Rand Paul, has generally sworn an oath of loyalty to Zionist Israel and is controlled by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its Mossad cadre. One reason I value former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney so highly is that she is unique in having refused to sign a loyalty oath to Israel. I have published a collection of Memoranda on 9/11 – delivered to the White House on 8 August 2018 – that establish beyond challenge that Zionist Israel planned and executed 9/11 with the complicity and cover-up assistance of Dick Cheney and Robert Mueller, among many others(21). The Presidential election in 2020 is going to be about America First or Israel First. The crimes of Zionism against the USA are legion(22).

You raise an interesting case about the cross-over among Russian, Israeli, and American criminals who are known as the “Red Mafiya.” They generally have citizenship and often diplomatic immunity from all three countries, and run the single most powerful criminal network in the world after the Rothschilds and co-equal to the Vatican. Trump is a New York businessman. You cannot do business in New York – or build buildings – without finding accommodation and often loans from the Red Mafiya. I am told by Jimmy “Boots” Rothstein, not a Jew despite the name, retired from the New York Police Department (NYPD), that Donald Trump is known as a man of his word by politicians, bankers, and the Mafiya. That’s good enough for me – certainly vastly better than having Hillary Clinton, a known traitor, pedophile, charity fraud, and electoral fraud criminal, in the White House(23).

At a deeper level, and few historians have been honest about this, a case can be made that Israel was created partially to serve as a new safe haven for Russian crime families that wanted to operate against Europe and Africa and the Middle East without having to deal with the Soviet government. A case can also be made that Israel today is a mafia state(24). It is not a coincidence that the Red Mafiya is Russian, Israeli, and American all at the same time. The Zionists are criminals managing a criminal state.

You ran briefly for President, were recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, and just this month were recommended as a candidate for Secretary of Defense, which seems quite an impossibility given your outspoken nature. How do you see the US situation developing between now and 2024?

A. My loyalty to Donald Trump as President is absolute, but so is my integrity, so tough love will continue to be reflected in my public remarks. I am as you might imagine strongly condemned by both Ambassador John Bolton, whom Larry Flynt has described as a swinger and pedophile(25), and Jared Kushner, “Pretty Boy” as we call him, whom I consider a traitor and very probably a compromised homosexual controlled by at least one Zionist sugar-daddy(26).

Let me say first that Donald Trump, as President, has not only done hundreds of things right that have not been publicized by the controlled fake news media, but he also has a $100 million campaign fund already in hand(27). He cannot be defeated for re-election if he avoids obvious mistakes.

My frustration with the President is that he persists in surrounding himself with people who are loyal to the Deep State and to countries other than the USA. He refuses to go outside the “Establishment” for talent, and he refuses to do the three obvious things I have been recommending to him since December 2016: implement #UNRIG election reform; create a truth channel and replacement for #GoogleGestapo; and bring our military home. He was elected by 27% of the voters – the only way for him to double that is with election reform combined with a truth channel. We have 22 million veterans that want an end to endless elective wars, and another two million activity duty personnel who deserve to come home to peace and prosperity, abandoning the colonial outposts where they are servants of the cabal and hated by indigenous publics who see them for what they are: enforcers for the Deep State.

If the President does not implement these basic ideas, I believe there will be a split ticket challenge – a Republican Presidential candidate aligned with a Democratic Presidential candidate – who announce a coalition cabinet and a balanced budget in advance of election, and announce seven or eight key policy principles including the nationalization of the federal reserve, the abolishment of the federal income tax, the legalization of marijuana, the closing of all US military bases overseas, an end to birthright citizenship for illegal aliens, and an end to geoengineering, 5G, and other forms of cabal predation on the health of our publics. They will ask the public to choose the President and commit to serving as Vice President to the other if not themselves chosen.

In my view, 2020 is going to be the first time in which every single candidate for both federal and state office is publicly challenged to confirm their oath to defend the Constitution of the United States and declare that they will have no citizenship and no loyalty to any other than the United States of America. Close to ten percent of our politicians and senior executives in the federal government are dual US and Zionist citizens and the other ninety percent are too easily bribed, blackmailed, or influenced by lies(28). This has to end. Multiple billionaires who are loyal to America are speaking openly today about “Plan B” that is defined as “beyond Trump, not Pence.” I am a party to that conversation, and while I pray that our President will come to his senses and execute the “Trump Triumph” plan, I am also prepared to work on Plan B(29).

One final question if I may. You have previously written that you consider Iran to be “the adult” in the region, and Israel and Saudi Arabia destabilizing powers(30). Now Turkey is re-asserting its historical status as a major regional power. You have written about an eight-point approach to peace in the Middle East that Russia, Turkey, and Iran could advance(31). If you could offer one idea – even two – to President Hassan Rouhani, what would you suggest in terms of dealing with President Donald Trump and the Zionist-controlled government of the United States?

The good news is that no matter how much power Zionists have within the National Security Council and the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce, and Treasury, there is absolutely no substitute for a face to face private conversation with President Donald Trump and whatever understanding might emerge from that. Because President Rouhani speaks English, it could be done without translators. In my view it is essential that President Trump meet privately with President Rouhani as well as the Presidents of Syria and Turkey. I would earnestly encourage President Rouhani to create a three minute video, a personal message for President Trump inviting him to meet face to face as soon as possible and ask that President Vladimir Putin convey that video message directly. Personal presidential diplomacy is what matters with us in the Trump era. Everyone else – including the Secretary of State – is on the margins and does not speak with the authority of the President(32).

My second suggestion is that Iran, Turkey, and Russia create an Open Source Agency (OSA) based in Istanbul. My memorandum to President Trump and my letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations are online(33). The American public is waking up and now understands that both the Mainstream Media (MSM) and the social media (#GoogleGestapo) are completely controlled by the Zionists and lying about everything. The censorship of the truth in the USA cannot be over-stated. An OSA will allow Iran, Turkey, and Russia to demonstrate that in the Middle East, it is possible for truth to triumph over lies, and for Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE) to create infinite wealth beginning with unlimited free solar energy and unlimited desalinated water. Ideally Russia and China would create counterparts and then encourage the nations of Africa, Central Asia, South America, and Southeast Asia to do likewise. Eventually, perhaps, the USA will finally listen to me, but that day is not today.

The truth at any cost lower all other costs. Similarly, OSEE creates infinite wealth for the 99% at 10% the cost of the failed Western economic model(34). In my view, Donald Trump is surrounded by enemies and being undermined by the US Departments of State and Defense. There is only one effective sustainable path to a world at peace: open source everything. Can Iran lead the way in partnership with Turkey and Russia? Is it time to create the Voice To America? We live in interesting times, praise be to God.

Interview by: Mohammad Ghaderi & Javad Heirannia

MNA/TT