Zarif says Iranian nation shatters myth of US omnipotence

In a tweet on early Thursday, Zarif wrote, “Iranians forced the US client to leave 40 years ago today. 3 years ago today, JCPOA entered into force, ending yrs of securitization of Iran. In spite of US machinations v. Iran for the past 40 years— & its withdrawal from JCPOA— Iranians have shattered the myth of US omnipotence.”

By ‘US client’, Iran FM was pointing to Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran who was supported by the United States and who fled the country on January 16, 1979.

