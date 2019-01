Talking to reporters on Tuesday, after Iran’s launching of Payam satellite, which a technical failure prevented it from placing into the orbit, Sergey Ryabkov reacted to Western countries’ criticism against Iranian missile program.

Sergey Ryabkov said “it is very difficult to imagine that talks on Iran's missile program would start under US pressures.’

He stressed that barrage of criticism against the development of Iran's missile program is ‘meaningless.’

