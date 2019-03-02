Iranian parliament finishes reviewing 1398 budget bill

The parliament discussed the budget bill in 28 sessions during 12 days. The lawmakers finished the work today in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, the Guardian Council, which is a body empowered to vet legislation, has announced that it will provide its viewpoints on the budget bill's flaws next week.

The overall budget ceiling in the 1398 budget bill totals 17.12 quadrillion Rials. Furthermore, the next year's budget bill expects $ 54 for each barrel of crude oil exported to the global markets. Under the US sanctions, the government forecasts that Iran's oil sales will be something between 1-1.5 million bpd next year, which indicates a sharp decline compared to this year’s 2.5 million bpd.

