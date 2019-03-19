Rouhani presents budget bill for implementation in next fiscal year

In accordance with the Article 123 of the Iranian Constitution, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani submitted the budget bill for next Iranian year of 1398 (from March 21, 2019, to March 20, 2020) to the Plan and Budget Organization of Iran in order to be implemented on Tuesday.

The overall budget ceiling in the 1398 budget bill totals 17.12 quadrillion rials. Furthermore, the next year's budget bill expects $54 for each barrel of crude oil exported to the global markets. Under the US sanctions, the government forecasts that Iran's oil sales will be something between 1-1.5 million bpd next year, which indicates a sharp decline compared to this year’s 2.5 million bpd.

KI/4572286