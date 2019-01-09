  1. Economy
9 January 2019 - 15:15

3rd phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery goes on stream

3rd phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery goes on stream

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The third phase of gasoline production of Persian Gulf Star Refinery was put into operation on Wed. Jan. 9 in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province in the presence of Alireza Sadeghabadi Deputy Oil Ministry for Oil Products Refining and Distribution Affairs and a number of senior directors of refineries of the country.

CEO of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Mohammad Ali Dadvar in the inaugural ceremony of gasoline production unit put the new gasoline production capacity at 12-15 million liters, the amount of which will hit 45 million lit./day in the refinery up to the next week .

He also put the total cost spent for launching phase three of the refinery at $60 million.

Turning to the quality of gasoline produced in the refinery, he said, “before commissioning phase three of the refinery, 31 million liters of gasoline is produced per day with the quality higher than the predefined standards”.

The authorized predefined aromatic amount for the production of gasoline stands at 35 percent while the rate of aroma of gasoline produced in Persian Gulf Star Refinery stands at between 29 and 30 percent, he maintained.

The authorized rate of benzene for gasoline production stands at four percent while its rate in the refinery is between 0.4 and 0.6 percent at large, Dadvar observed.

MA/IRN83164467

News Code 141350

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News