Rouhani urges youths to be more active in cyberspace to foil enemies’ plots

Supreme Council of Cyberspace convened for a session chaired by President Hassan Rouhani today on the anniversary of people of Qom's January 9, 1978 uprising, during which the president described the uprising of the Qom’s as a turning point in the history of the Islamic Revolution and said “the seminary, revolution and country owe a lot to the people of Qom.”

Rouhani added “since the beginning of the Islamic Movement until 1963, the people of Qom had a major role.”

The President went on to refer to the responsibilities of the council, saying, “The great opportunities of the cyberspace and the modern information networks should be guided towards production and employment during sanctions”.

He also stressed the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei’s important remarks and calling on the young generation to be active in the cyberspace and foiling of the enemies’ plots.

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency website, during the meeting, the members of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace also discussed the identity system in the cyberspace and approved the basic concepts and requirements of the country’s cyberspace identity ecosystem.

MNA/PR