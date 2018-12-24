  1. Technology
Iran has developed domestic alternative for Instagram: official

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace said that Iran is after replacing Instagram with a domestic platform and such an alternative has already been developed.

Abolhassan Firouzabadi didn’t provide further detail on the domestic platform and said that Iran needs to offer a better and a more comprehensive alternative for the US-based social media.

“We have asked Instagram for holding talks but no meeting has been held yet,” he highlighted.

Elsewhere, talking about the possibility of lifting the filtering of Twitter in Iran, Firouzabadi said, “they [Twitter officials] should commit to manage all bots and fake accounts and safeguard the information of our citizens.”

The official said in early December that Instagram needs to have an official representative in Iran to continue its activity in the country.

While Iran’s deputy attorney general Mohammad Mosaddegh said in early July that blocking Instagram is on the agenda, ICT Minister Azari Jahromi stressed that the social media platform is not going to be filtered.

