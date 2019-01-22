  1. Politics
22 January 2019 - 14:42

Pakistan stresses trade coop. with Iran

Pakistan stresses trade coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – In his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, Asad Qaiser Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan highly regarded the importance of enhancing relations with Iran.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations in the field of regional and international issues.

Asad Qaiser underlined that Islamabad wants to expand ties with Iran to improve economy and regional prosperity.

Qaisar highlighted the need for cooperation among South-Asian countries to strengthen the economy and reduce unemployment in the region.

Referring to the deep cultural and religious link between Iran and Pakistan, Qaiser said "the expansion of parliamentary ties between the two countries could be effective in promoting bilateral relations and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy."

For his part, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, emphasizing Iran's willingness to increase its all-inclusive cooperation with Pakistan, said close relations with Pakistan are of great importance to Iran.

LR/4520555

News Code 141786
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News