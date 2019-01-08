Iran, India ministers discuss bilateral ties

In a Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the realm of transportation.

The officials also conferred on the latest status of bilateral cooperation in Chabahar port and its role in regional development.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Indian officials, participate in a joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, and deliver a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

Also, Dozens of CEOs of entrepreneur companies from both private and public sectors are accompanying the top diplomat on the visit.

