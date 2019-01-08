  1. Politics
8 January 2019 - 10:14

Iran, India ministers discuss bilateral ties

Iran, India ministers discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari met and conferred on the latest status of bilateral ties.

In a Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the realm of transportation.

The officials also conferred on the latest status of bilateral cooperation in Chabahar port and its role in regional development.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Zarif embarked on a three-day visit to India on Monday. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Indian officials, participate in a joint business forum attended by the businessmen of the two countries, and deliver a speech at the annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

Also, Dozens of CEOs of entrepreneur companies from both private and public sectors are accompanying the top diplomat on the visit.

MAH/IRN83162678

News Code 141295

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News