Iran does not await any country’s permission to develop peaceful space industry

“If anyone claims that Iran should not develop its space program, we tell them you are talking nonsense and we do not ask for anyone’s permission for reaching our own development,” Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday at the Iranian Space Research Center while speaking to reporters.

Azari Jahromi said that the telecommunications Mesbah satellite had been designed with the cooperation of a European country and the work on it started a decade ago, adding that the satellite should have been sent into space years ago.

He further explained launching the satellite faced obstacles due to false accusations while it is for peaceful purposes.

The ICT minister added once Iran decides to place two satellites of Amirkabir and Dousti (friendship) into the orbit with domestic rockets, it will be done.

Azari Jahromi also noted that the Friendship satellite will be placed at an altitude of 250 kilometers and will be launched by Safir rocket.

He further pointed out that when the country's defense officials decide, the Amirkabir satellite will also be sent into space with domestically-manufactured Simorgh carrier.

The minister went on to say that Iran will continue its peaceful space program, adding that as the development of carriers in the Defense Ministry has shown so far, there would not be any call for other countries’ permission.

KI/IRN83161760