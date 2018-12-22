‘Dousti Satellite’ tests done: ISA chief

Barari said a team comprised of 150 specialists from the Tehran-based Sharif University of Technology have developed the satellite and its ground stations, adding that necessary maintenance and launch tests have also been successfully carried out by the team.

Reportedly, the agency is planning to send the device into space by the end of the current fiscal (March 2019).

Meaning “friendship” in Persian, Dousti is a remote-sensing satellite. The micro-class 52-kilogram device will orbit the Earth at an altitude of between 250 km and 310 km, commonly known as Low Earth Orbit. LEOs are satellite systems used in telecommunication, which orbit in altitudes of less than 2,000 kilometers. They are used mainly for data communication such as email, video conferencing and paging.

