Pakistan navy flotilla to dock at Iran's Bandar Abbas

PNS KHAIBAR, PNS MADADGAR, PNS RAH NAWARD and PMSS ZHOB will be commanded by Commodore Muhammad Saleem Sl(M), Commander of 9th Auxiliary Warfare Squadron.

Pakistan Flotilla’s visit to Iran is aimed at enhancing maritime collaboration between the navies of the two countries. The ships are bringing warm wishes and a message of solidarity, peace & prosperity for the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region.

The port call of Pakistan Navy ships to Islamic Republic of Iran is a regular feature. Last year, two Pakistani ships PNS RAH NAWARD and PNS DEHSHAT visited Bander Abbas. During the visit, PN delegation will hold meetings with naval and military leadership of Iran on bilateral relations. A dinner reception will be hosted by Commodore Muhammad Saleem on the board PNS KHAIBER for Military Attaches, diplomats, Iranian military and civil officials, media persons and Iranian community members.

The port call by Pakistani ships is a testimony of growing security and defence relationship between Iran and Pakistan. The visit of the Pakistan Navy ships to Bandar Abbas enables both navies to enrich themselves from mutual experiences and enhance cooperation in future endeavors.

TGH/PR