Indian frigate docks at Iran’s Bandar Abbas

During three-day stay in Bandar Abbas, crews will visit first naval zone of the Iranian Armed Forces' naval forces, he said, adding that the officials of the two countries’ armies will discuss the security of regional waters.

Iran has been appointed as the head of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) for two years, Mohammadi highlighted.

Expressing satisfaction over his presence to Iran, Captain Ajay Daniel Theophilus called for increasing ties between the two countries’ naval forces.

He also hoped that they could hold a joint marine exercise with Iranian forces at the end of their visit.

