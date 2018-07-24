  1. Politics
24 July 2018 - 15:10

Indian frigate docks at Iran’s Bandar Abbas

Indian frigate docks at Iran’s Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Indian INS Tarkash frigate docked at Bandar Abbas port on Tuesday, said Second Flotilla Admiral Mojtaba Mohammadi, of first naval zone of the Iranian Armed Forces' naval forces at the port of Bandar Abbas.

During three-day stay in Bandar Abbas, crews will visit first naval zone of the Iranian Armed Forces' naval forces, he said, adding that the officials of the two countries’ armies will discuss the security of regional waters.

Iran has been appointed as the head of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) for two years, Mohammadi highlighted.

Expressing satisfaction over his presence to Iran, Captain Ajay Daniel Theophilus called for increasing ties between the two countries’ naval forces.

He also hoped that they could hold a joint marine exercise with Iranian forces at the end of their visit.

MAH/4355627

News Code 136021

Tags

More News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News