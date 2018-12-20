CBI governor to discuss banking ties with Turkish counterpart

Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is accompanying President Rouhani in a high-ranking politico-economic delegation to Ankara, is slated to hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Murat Çetinkaya and other relevant officials for the expansion of banking relations between the two countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his entourage are in Ankara today at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to take part in the 5th high council meeting for strategic cooperation.

The initiative for establishing the high council took form during Rouhani’s visit to Turkey back in 2014, during which the two presidents set a trade target at $30 billion.

According to Rouhani’s deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, important documents for political, economic and cultural cooperation are set to be signed in the presence of President Rouhani and President Erdoğan.

MS/4490473