31 December 2018 - 18:18

Banking transactions between Iran, Syria to be facilitated

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – In a meeting with Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil held this morning on Mon. Dec. 31 in Tehran, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati emphasized on broadening and enhancing banking ties between the two countries based on economic cooperation agreement inked in this respect.

To study strategies for the development of monetary-banking ties between Iran and Syria, the following topics [such as exchanging of banking accounts, facilitating money transfer between the two countries, strengthening ties between commercial banks of the two countries and setting up a joint bank] were discussed as well, he observed.

Hemmati termed expansion of banking relations as prerequisite for the development of trade and business exchanges between the two countries in line with implementing economic cooperation agreement and added, “expansion of trade and business exchanges using national currencies of the two countries has been put atop agenda, so that giant steps should be taken towards replacing national currencies with other currencies in bilateral trade and business ties.”

CBI governor pointed to the strategic ties between Iran and Syria and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand and develop economic ties between the two countries.

