Banking transactions between Iran, Syria to be facilitated

To study strategies for the development of monetary-banking ties between Iran and Syria, the following topics [such as exchanging of banking accounts, facilitating money transfer between the two countries, strengthening ties between commercial banks of the two countries and setting up a joint bank] were discussed as well, he observed.

Hemmati termed expansion of banking relations as prerequisite for the development of trade and business exchanges between the two countries in line with implementing economic cooperation agreement and added, “expansion of trade and business exchanges using national currencies of the two countries has been put atop agenda, so that giant steps should be taken towards replacing national currencies with other currencies in bilateral trade and business ties.”

CBI governor pointed to the strategic ties between Iran and Syria and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand and develop economic ties between the two countries.

MA/4500485