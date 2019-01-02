Problems of Pakistani pilgrims at borders with Iran to be solved: Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made the remarks in a meeting with Allama Ejaz Hussain Bahashti, the Secretary General of one of the most important Shia parties in Pakistan Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Imran Khan praised the sensible behavior of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen towards political challenges in Pakistan, describing the Shia party as the voice of the deprived and oppressed part of the Pakistani society.

Khan said that the Pakistani government would try to resolve the problems of the Pakistani Shia pilgrims at shared border crossing of Taftan with Iran.

Allama Ejaz Hussain Bahashti, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani government for the appropriate behavior towards the Pakistani pilgrims, especially for building the well-equipped inns at Taftan border.

It is noteworthy that prior to this, the Pakistani prime minister had promised to solve the problems of Pakistani Shia pilgrims at the border with Iran and had ordered the Pakistani authorities in a meeting to prepare a comprehensive plane in that regard within 48 hours earlier this year during Islamic months of Muharram and Safar.

At the meeting, the Pakistani PM ordered the government officials to increase the number of entry and exit gates at the shared border crossings with Iran, and ensure the safety of pilgrims, which is one of the most serious travel problems, through planning.

