24 December 2018 - 15:12

Sistan and Baluchestan exports value up 90% in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Close to 1.14 million tons of commodities worth $479.247 million were exported through the border crosses of Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 21- Nov. 21), a senior official said.

Reza Rasti, the supervisor of the province’s customs department, said the figure indicates a significant rise of 90% in value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

However, the official noted, the volume of the exports observed a 5% decrease year on year.

Cement, fruits, gas, ceramics and tiles are among the main products exported from the southeastern province’s borders.

Rasti added that some 451,320 tons of goods worth $130,757 were imported through Sistan and Baluchestan during the eight-month period.

Accordingly, the imports rose 6% and 14% in terms of volume and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year.

