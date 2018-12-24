Sistan and Baluchestan exports value up 90% in 8 months

Reza Rasti, the supervisor of the province’s customs department, said the figure indicates a significant rise of 90% in value compared with the corresponding period of last year.
However, the official noted, the volume of the exports observed a 5% decrease year on year.
Cement, fruits, gas, ceramics and tiles are among the main products exported from the southeastern province’s borders.
Rasti added that some 451,320 tons of goods worth $130,757 were imported through Sistan and Baluchestan during the eight-month period.
Accordingly, the imports rose 6% and 14% in terms of volume and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year.
MR/IRN83145304
Your Comment