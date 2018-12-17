Pakistan Embassy organizes 'Mehfil-e- Sama' in Tehran

According to the public relations department of the Pakistani embassy, more than 500 people including Iranians dignitaries, diplomats in Tehran, scholars, businessmen, university students, members of Pakistani community and media persons attended the event.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Kiani, Director General of Islamic Culture Relations’ Organization was the chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned Pakistani Qawwal Fareed Ayaz Abu Muhammad and sons enthralled the audience with sufi poetry and Qawwali songs of Allama Iqbal and Iranian poets Rumi, Ferdowsi and Hafiz in Persian and Urdu. They mesmerized the audience with their heart-touching performance. Through their music and lyrics, the Qawwals took the audience with them on a spiritual journey emphasizing the love of the divine and the “Ishq” between the Creator and his Creation.

Ambassador Riffat Masood welcomed the audience and highlighted the rich historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran and hoped that this humble contribution would help in further cementing the close relationship between the two friendly countries.

Appreciating the Embassy of Pakistan on arranging Qawwali concert in Iran, Mr. Muhammad Ali Kiani shed light on the historical, cultural and religious bonds between Pakistan and Iran and said that Qawwali is greatly appreciated by the Iranians and this genre of music brings people together.

The Qawwali event was successful in promoting positive and soft image of Pakistan.

MS/PR