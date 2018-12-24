Pakistani FM pays first visit to Iran, meets with Zarif

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with Foreign Secretary and Senior Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrived in Tehran today to hold talks with Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif and Senior officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood. It is FM Qureshi’s first official visit to Iran.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan on Sunday, the Pakistani delegation would visit Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia from December 24-26, with Iran as the first leg of their four-nation tour.

During the Monday meeting in Tehran, the two sides conferred on a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

They also underlined the significance of stability, security, and constructive convergence in the region, particularly among Afghans under the current circumstances, and the need for collaboration between the two countries in this area.

KI/PR