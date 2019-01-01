  1. Culture
INYFF to feature Iran's ‘MR.A’

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘MR.A’ directed by Siamak Ahmadi will go on screen at the International New York Film Festival (INYFF).

Produced by Golden Motion Pictures, ‘MR.A’ represents human endeavor to bring peace to the planet even if this effort does not come to fruition.

The animated piece has been screened so far at many international festivals, including Photo and Film Festival, Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, Lanús International Film Festival, Italy's FILMMAKER DAY International Film Festival, and Long and Short Film Festival of Santiago.

International New York Film Festival (INYFF) is a screening, award and distribution festival, seeking outstanding filmmakers of all ages who are innovative, creative, and unique in their vision. The event will run on June 14 – 16, 2019.

