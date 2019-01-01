Artists and art collectors get prepared for Tehran Auction 2019

The works selected to go under the hammer in this year’s edition of Tehran Auction have been selected from the portfolio of 105 artists, among whom 89 are living and the 16 others have passed away.

The 10th Tehran Auction, like the previous edition, will be held at Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern part of the capital.

The most seasoned artist participating at the auction this year is Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian (born 1922), who is noted as one of the most prominent Iranian artists of the contemporary period and had the Monir Museum open in her honor in Tehran in 2017.

Among the high-priced works are two by Farmanfarmaian, one work priced between 20-30 billion rials (roughly $300,000), and the other to go under the hammer at $30-40 billion rials ($400,000).

By Monir Farmanfarmaian

Other notable high-priced works are two by artist and graphic designer Koorosh Shishegaran (born 1945), that will go under the hammer at 8bn-12bn rials, and the other at 4-6 billion rials.

As a whole, the works include 75 paintings, 19 calligrams, 14 statues, and six photographs, with their total worth estimated between 250-350 billion rials ($2.5 million to $3.5 million).

An untitled work by late Iranian legend Abbas Kiarostami will also go under the hammer at 2-3 billion rials ($20,000 - $30,000).

Untitled by Abbas Kiarostami

Hossein Zenderoudi (born 1937), a celebrated painter, calligrapher and sculptor, known as a pioneer of Iranian modern art, is bringing two high-priced works to the auction, with one estimated value at 30-40 billion rials ($300,000 - $400,000).

Bahman Mohassess (1931- 2010), painter, sculptor, and theater director, is another notable name in the list, whose ‘Birds’ will go under the hammer at 20-30 billion rials ($200,000 - $300,000).

Birds by Bahman Mohassess

The first of its kind in Iran, Tehran Auction was launched in 2012 as an independent and private initiative to introduce the best of Iranian art ranging from established and emerging Iranian artists to Iranian art collectors and global audience.

The 10th edition of the event will be held from 9th to 11th January 2019 at Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

MS/4500209