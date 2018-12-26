Iran, Europe to review comprehensive customs agreement

"Iran seeks to sign a mutual cooperation agreement with the European Union," Director General of Iran’s Customs International Cooperation Department Hossein Kakhki said, Azer News reported.

"Iran held intensive, over 2-year negotiations to sign the agreement with the European Union. They have demanded a series of documents and surveys, and they were provided. The heads of Iran and the EU customs attended two meetings, while two EU delegations visited Iran over this issue," he said.

"The EU delegations had visited Iran's customs and held joint meetings with Iran Customs Administration, and Ports and Maritime Organization," Kakhki said.

"The European Union consists of many countries, and each European country should have their own opinion on this case. Iran waits to sign the agreement with them," he said.

The official mentioned that the agreement with the EU would mean cooperation on land or sea customs.

"The agreement includes administrative cooperation like document exchange and inquiry between European countries and Iran customs," he added.

"Naturally, the border customs cooperation with European countries can be different, for example Iran customs cooperation with Austria would include Imam Khomeini Airport and Vienna International Airport cooperation," said the official.

"The signed agreement would be comprehensive and cover administrative communications, inquiry mechanism and joint cooperation in data exchange, which would ease the customs formalities," he said.

MR/FNA13971005000381/PR