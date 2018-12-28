  1. Politics
28 December 2018

Iran new envoy to Ukraine presents credentials to pres. Poroshenko

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The new Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi presented his credentials to President Petro Poroshenko in a meeting in Kiev Thursday.

Manouchehr Moradi, the new Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev on Thursday to present his credentials.

At the meeting, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Ukraine presented his credentials and discussed his most important plans for the development of relations between the two countries with President Poroshenko.

The Ukrainian President, for his part, expressed the readiness of the Ukrainian government and himslef to develop bilateral cooperation and emphasized the need to use the existing potentials to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat and the Ukrainian president also exchanged views on the necessity of cooperation between the two countries in international bodies and efforts to have more coordination in that regard.



