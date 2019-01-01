  1. Politics
1 January 2019 - 18:10

Veep:

'Homeira Rigi' to be named Iran’s new envoy to Brunei

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri said Tue. that the new Iranian ambassador to Brunei will be the current Sunni governor of Qasr-e Qand Homeira Rigi.

Es’hagh Jahangiri, Iran’s First Vice-President, made the remarks on a visit to Qasr-e Qand in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, where Homeira Rigi is the governor.

Jahangiri said that Rigi’s new post will be made official tonight during an announcement in Zahedan, adding “she has been one of the most successful governors who has done a lot for the people of Qasr-e Qand.”

Governor Rigi is the first Sunni female governor since in the Islamic Revolution, who has already served in another government position in Chabahar County in the same province.

Kamal Iranidoost

