New Iranian ambassadors to 4 countries meet with pres. Rouhani

According to the official website of Iranian presidency, in the meeting, President Hassan Rouhani wished the ambassadors success in their mission and called on them to introduce Iran’s capabilities and potentials to investors and the private and public sectors of the countries of their mission.

He also referred to the appointment of Ms Homeira Rigi as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei as the second female and the second Sunni ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the need for a more active presence of women at management levels in the country.

MNA/President.ir