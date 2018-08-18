Ukraine calls for increased coop. with Iranian engineering companies

In a Friday meeting in Kiev, the two officials discussed ways to enhance the level of cooperation in different domains. Omelyan called for the presence of powerful Iranian companies active in road construction sector in related projects in Ukraine.

The minister also said that he will travel to Tehran to take part in the joint Iran-Ukraine transportation workgroup and will ink numerous Memorandums of Understanding in different domains, including the field of aviation.

Iranian ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, for his part, made a report on the latest status of cooperation between the two countries in transportation domain and also discussed future MoUs on areas such as aviation, maritime transportation and seaports.

Beheshti Monfared is experiencing his last days of mission in Ukraine as he will soon be replaced by Manouchehr Moradi.

MAH/IRN83003833