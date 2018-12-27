Iran, Egypt officials meet to discuss bilateral issues

The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of Egyptian Interest Section in Tehran Yasser Othman held a meeting in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

During the meeting held at Iranian Parliament’s International Relations Department, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral parliamentary relations.

Amir-Abdollahian and Othman also discussed regional and international developments, especially latest developments in Palestine and emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian people.

