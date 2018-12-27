  1. Politics
27 December 2018 - 13:12

Iran, Egypt officials meet to discuss bilateral issues

Iran, Egypt officials meet to discuss bilateral issues

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, met with the head of Egyptian Interest Section in Tehran.

The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of Egyptian Interest Section in Tehran Yasser Othman held a meeting in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

During the meeting held at Iranian Parliament’s International Relations Department, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral parliamentary relations.

Amir-Abdollahian and Othman also discussed regional and international developments, especially latest developments in Palestine and emphasized the importance of supporting the Palestinian people.

KI/4496773

News Code 140948
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News