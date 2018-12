TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – A more than 4,000-year-old private tomb containing "exceptionally well-preserved" drawings has been discovered south of Cairo, according to Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities. The tomb belonged to a royal purification priest known as Wahtye. Inscriptions suggested the priest had served during the reign of King Nefer-Ir-Ka-Re and was the king's supervisor and inspector of the holy boat.