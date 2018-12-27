Gunmen kill 2 Iranian security forces

According to prosecutor of Kerman province Mohammad Amin Nakhaei, the two injured soldiers are admitted to a hospital in Kerman and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Nakhaei said the police forces were chasing a suspicious car which rolled over due to its high speed but then the Gunmen opened fire on police forces, killing two soldiers and injuring two others.

The official added that the armed men fled after shooting and police search is going on to bring them to justice.

KI/4496774