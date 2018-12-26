Iran slams terrorist attack in Libya

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian diplomat Bahram Ghasemi voiced sympathy with the victims of the terrorist attack, voicing hope for more stability and security in Libya in the near future.

“The Libyan people can overcome the remnants of terrorism with unity, collective efforts and national resolve,” he added.

Three suicide bombers attacked Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three other people as well as themselves, and injuring nine others. The three attackers began their assault with a car bomb, and then opened fire on the ministry, according to a security source.

