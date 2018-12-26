  1. Politics
Iran slams terrorist attack in Libya

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the Tue. terrorist attack on the Libyan Foreign Ministry building which killed at least three people and injured nine others.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian diplomat Bahram Ghasemi voiced sympathy with the victims of the terrorist attack, voicing hope for more stability and security in Libya in the near future.

“The Libyan people can overcome the remnants of terrorism with unity, collective efforts and national resolve,” he added.

Three suicide bombers attacked Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least three other people as well as themselves, and injuring nine others. The three attackers began their assault with a car bomb, and then opened fire on the ministry, according to a security source.

