Gunmen attack Libya’s foreign ministry HQ in Tripoli

At least three killed, two injured in a blast near the building of the Libyan Foreign Ministry in Tripoli and two attackers were neutralized.

According to Sky News Arabia, one of the attackers committed suicide and the other died of a bullet shot.

Earlier, the 218TV broadcaster reported that one of the three perpetrators was neutralized.

As seen in the pictures published by witnesses on Twitter, huge smoke has been visible over the ministry's building. According to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, shooting has also been heard in the area.

The staff of the ministry building been reportedly evacuated.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, while media reports suggest casualties.

MNA/SPUTNIK