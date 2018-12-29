Iranian foreign ministry condemns Egypt terrorist attack

Ghasemi expressed deep-felt condolences and consolation to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous terrorist crime.

"Targeting innocent people who travel to other countries for touristic goals is a heinous crime," he said while expressing sympathy with the Vietnamese government, nation, and the bereaved families of the victims.

At least three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide were killed and 12 others were injured Friday when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Egypt. The bombing took place in the Giza region near Cairo, where the pyramids are located.

