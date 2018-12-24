Iran, Iraq discuss expanding medical coop.

Heading a high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the official expressed Iran’s readiness to broaden the scope of mutual collaborations with the Arab country in the healthcare sector.

The visiting delegation also held a separate meeting with the Head of Iraq’s National Medicine and Medical Equipment Marketing Company Muzaffar Ali Abbas.

The two sides discussed ways of boosting all-out ties, including the trades of pharmaceutical products and hospital equipment.

Iran and Iraq share long-standing ties in the different economic fields, including the healthcare sector.

Every year, Iraqi citizens constitute the lion’s share of medical tourists visiting Iran, which is among the main health tourism hubs in the region.

