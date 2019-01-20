Researchers develop genosensor for detection of specific cancer virus

The HTLV-I is a recognized cancer virus which can cause blood cancer. This project uses fluorescent carbon dots to detect HTLV-I virus. The product makes the detection process of the virus affordable and fast compared to other common methods.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Inovation Council (INIC), key team members working on this project include Dr. Mohadeseh Zarei Ghobadi, post-doctorate fellow and Dr. Hedayatollah Ghourchian, faculty member, at Tehran University, Dr. Sayed-Hamidreza Mozhgani, faculty member at Alborz University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Mehdi Norouzi, faculty member at Tehran University of Medical Science, Dr. Fariba Dashtestani and Dr. Fatemeh Hakimian, researchers at Biochemistry and Biophysics Research Center, and Dr. Amir Yadegari, researcher at Marquette University.

The results are published in the Journal of Scientific reports with an impact factor of 4.1, and can be accessed here.

MS/INIC