Pres. Rouhani offers condolences over tsunami in Indonesia

Iranian president has offered condolences to Indonesia over the loss of many lives after an earthquake and tsunami hit the island of Sulawesi.

Rouhani wrote to Widodo that the tragic loss of hundreds of lives in the quake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi brought a great deal of sadness and sorrow to him.

The Iranian president went on to extend condolences to the great people and the government of Indonesia on behalf of Iranian nation and government, wishing speedy recovery and patience to the injured and all who have survived the incident.

